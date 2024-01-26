On January 25, 2024, Todd Nelson, President and CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ:PRDO), executed a sale of 48,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with PRDO.

Real-Time Insider Buys

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that offers a wide range of degree programs through its online platforms and campuses. The company operates universities that provide undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs in disciplines including business, healthcare, technology, criminal justice, and education.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 384,035 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale of 48,000 shares is part of this ongoing trend of insider sales.

The insider transaction history for Perdoceo Education Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Perdoceo Education Corp President and CEO Todd Nelson Sells 48,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Perdoceo Education Corp's shares were trading at $18.5 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.218 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.62, which is below the industry median of 19.675 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $18.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.97, Perdoceo Education Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

Perdoceo Education Corp President and CEO Todd Nelson Sells 48,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

