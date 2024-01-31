Perdoceo Education Corp President and CEO Todd Nelson Sells 32,000 Shares

On January 29, 2024, the insider and President and CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (NASDAQ:PRDO), Todd Nelson, sold 32,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that provides a variety of degree and non-degree programs through online, on-campus, and hybrid learning platforms. The company's institutions offer a wide range of doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 416,035 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at Perdoceo Education Corp, with a total of 23 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Perdoceo Education Corp were trading at $18.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.182 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.37, which is below the industry median of 19.525 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.43, indicating that Perdoceo Education Corp was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, as insiders may sell shares for various reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification.

