PeptiDream And Two More Japanese Exchange Growth Leaders With High Insider Stakes

As global markets experience varied performances with a particular downturn in Japan's Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices, investors are closely monitoring shifts in economic indicators and central bank policies. In such an environment, understanding the unique attributes of growth companies with high insider ownership can offer valuable insights, as these firms often demonstrate alignment of interests between shareholders and management, potentially leading to prudent risk management and innovative strategies during uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 27.2% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.3% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.7% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 35.4% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 80.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 63.5% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 59.1% freee K.K (TSE:4478) 24% 82.6%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PeptiDream Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥255.13 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its biopharmaceutical activities, focusing on the development of unique therapeutic peptides and small molecule drugs.

Insider Ownership: 26.1%

PeptiDream, a Japanese biotech firm, recently enhanced its financial outlook for 2024, doubling its operating profit forecast to JPY 20.1 billion. This revision follows a significant expansion of its collaboration with Novartis on peptide-based therapeutics, potentially bringing in over JPY 422 billion in milestone payments. Despite a high growth forecast in earnings (23% annually), revenue growth remains modest at 11% per year, outpacing the Japanese market average but under the high-growth threshold. The company's share price has shown volatility recently, and insider trading activity has been neutral over the past three months.

TSE:4587 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates globally, offering a diverse range of services including e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.71 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its diverse operations in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors.

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Rakuten Group, with its recent $1.99 billion fixed-income offering and a strategic shift away from listing its securities unit, underscores a cautious yet expanding financial strategy. Expected to achieve profitability within three years, the company's revenue growth at 7.4% annually surpasses the Japanese market average of 3.9%. However, its forecasted return on equity remains modest at 8.8%. Recent corporate guidance anticipates double-digit operational growth for FY 2024, excluding volatile securities business sectors.

TSE:4755 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Capcom Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company that specializes in the planning, development, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games globally with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.17 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the sale and distribution of home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games across various global markets.

Insider Ownership: 11.5%

Capcom, a prominent Japanese game developer, reported an 18.1% increase in earnings last year and is expected to continue outpacing the local market with a projected annual revenue growth of 5.7%. Despite not being top-tier in insider ownership dynamics, its return on equity is anticipated to be robust at 20.7% in three years. Recent activities include a significant stock split and presentations at GDC 2024, signaling ongoing operational momentum and strategic engagement within the industry.

TSE:9697 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Summing It All Up

