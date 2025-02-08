PepsiCo (PEP) Among the Best FMCG Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

In This Article:
Consumer Staples Outlook For 2025
Consumer staples refer to essential daily-use products such as packaged food, toothpaste, and dish detergent. These products often run out quickly off the supermarket shelves and are considered “defensive” because consumers continue to purchase these necessities even during economic downturns. Moreover, consumer staple companies are mostly mature dividend payers.
On December 10, 2024, Ben Shuleva, Fidelity Sector Portfolio Manager shared his outlook for the sector in a report published on Fidelity Investments. The consumer staples sector had a positive year but lagged behind the broader market due to investors favoring higher-growth stocks. The high interest rates and concerns about GLP-1 weight-loss drugs affecting food consumption also impacted performance negatively. However, despite these challenges, the sector still posted strong absolute gains. Compared to the S&P 500 index the consumer staple sector gained 16.7% on a year-to-date basis as of December 9, whereas the S&P 500 index gained 26.9% during the same time.
Ben Shuleva from Fidelity Investments anticipates a return to normalcy for the consumer staples sector in 2025. He suggests this based on a broadly stable economic environment with healthy employment and steady real wage growth. In addition, the Fed is expected to begin cutting interest rates, which could boost dividend-paying stocks. Lastly, consumer spending has remained strong and is expected to remain resilient in 2025, thereby indicating positive sales growth for the sector. Shuleva anticipates that these factors will lead the sector to outperform the broader market in 2025. However, there could be a few uncertainties that could hamper the growth trajectory. The new presidential administration may introduce changes in tariff policies, which could affect certain consumer staples products. Although most consumer staples are manufactured domestically, so the direct impact of tariffs might be limited. Moreover, a strengthening US dollar can negatively affect consumer staples companies with international operations by reducing their foreign earnings when converted back into dollars. Shuleva emphasizes focusing on core fundamentals when investing in consumer staple companies, such as those operating in favorable market structures and maintaining strong underlying growth profiles.
Our Methodology
To complete the list of the 12 best FMCG stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we used the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. We selected pure-play Fast-Moving Consumer Goods-producing companies from the holdings of these two ETFs and ranked them in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that held stakes in them at the close of the third quarter. The number of hedge funds was sourced from Insider Monkey’s third-quarter 2024 database.
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 58
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is an international producer and seller of renowned snacks and drinks. It is the company behind popular drinks including Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and more. The company also produces popular snacks under the brand names Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos.
On February 6, Zheng Feng Chee, an analyst from DBS, maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $172. Feng Chee kept the Buy rating for various reasons, including the company’s focus on strategic product development and category diversification. For instance, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in January closed its acquisition deal of Siete Foods for $1.2 billion. Siete Foods makes food for people looking for grain-free and dairy-free options. Analyst Fee Chee expects this will further diversify the product portfolio of the company thereby boosting growth by tapping into the underpenetrated away-from-home food segment.
Moreover, Fend Chee also sees substantial growth potential in international markets due to lower per capita consumption of snacks and beverages compared to the US. During fiscal 2024 the company generated $91.8 billion in revenue up slightly from the $91.4 billion generated in 2023. Management during its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call indicated their plan to build upon the successful expansion of international business while focusing on the North American segment.
Overall, PEP ranks 4th on our list of best FMCG stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
