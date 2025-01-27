People in the US: share your experience of using TikTok

Social media apps on a smart phone including TikTok. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

TikTok users in the US prepared themselves for a ban that was due to take effect on 19 January. However, following an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension signed by Donald Trump, users now find themselves in new territory.

For those in the US wanting to download the app on their phones, the social media platform is unavailable in app stores, however those who already have it on their phones can continue to use it, for now.

We want to know how people in the US are using TikTok. How is the current situation impacting your work and how you use the app? Are you using other apps?

