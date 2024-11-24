People like Farage are not our core customer, says Jaguar boss

New Jaguar advert

Credit: Jaguar

The boss of Jaguar has suggested people like Nigel Farage are not important to the carmaker’s vision as he said it wanted to pursue a “completely different audience” to its traditional customers.

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, hit back at comments made by the Reform MP who last week criticised the carmaker’s controversial rebrand amid concerns it is seeking to ditch its traditional male customers in favour of a more progressive image.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Glover said: “People love us for our history and our heritage, but that has not led to huge commercial success.

“The average age of the Jaguar client is quite old and getting older. We’ve got to access a completely different audience. That audience isn’t centred around people of the demographic of Mr Farage.”

Jaguar unveiled the rebrand for its electric car on Tuesday and which has seen the historic growling cat logo replaced with a new badge featuring a double “J”. A video published by Jaguar on social media shortly after was widely derided by users for failing to include a car in the advert for its new electric vehicle.

Responding to the video, Elon Musk, who owns X, wrote: “Do you sell cars?”

Mr Farage said in a separate post: “I predict Jaguar will now go bust. And you know what? They deserve to.”

But Mr Glover said that the rebrand is reaching a new audience beyond Jaguar’s traditional buyers, with 90pc of those who have come across the carmaker online being “new to our brand”.

According to polling, 38pc of consumers think the Jaguar rebrand is “weird”, while 34pc think it is “confusing”. A further 17pc said it is “irrelevant”.

James Kanagasooriam, chief research officer at Focaldata, which compiled the poll, wrote on X: “When we asked the UK public what they thought the @jaguar advert was about – the most common inference was that it was a tv spot for a fashion brand or a paint advert.”

More than four fifths said that they preferred an old Jaguar advert from a decade ago. Among those aged over 45 – people who are far more likely to be drivers – the share was around 90pc.

Mr Kanagasooriam warned that Jaguar’s bid to appeal to a younger audience may not work in the US, where the proportion of 18 to 29-year-olds who voted Republican increased significantly in the 2024 election compared to 2020.

Mr Kanagasooriam said: “The UK’s millennial cohort is left wing in ways that other international cohorts are not. If millennial Brits [are] doing your branding – maybe check yourself and their work.”

Focaldata’s analysis was based on a survey with 921 responses.