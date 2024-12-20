Pensioners urged not to miss key winter fuel payment deadline on Saturday

Pensioners are being urged not to miss a key deadline on Saturday that could help them to access the winter fuel payment – if they make a successful pension credit application.

The cut-off for making a claim for pension credit to qualify for the 2024/25 winter fuel payment falls on December 21.

The deadline for online applications is 11.59pm on December 21.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has also said that claim phone lines will be open on December 21, operating from 8am to 3.15pm.

The Government estimates that 760,000 pensioner households are eligible for pension credit but do not claim it.

In July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the winter fuel allowance for pensioners would be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits, as part of measures aimed at filling a “black hole” in the public finances.

The number of pensioners in receipt of the payment is expected to fall by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

A Government spokesperson said: “Over one million pensioners will still receive the winter fuel payment, and our drive to boost pension credit take-up has seen applications more than double with over 40,000 more pensioners now receiving it, as well as the winter fuel payment.

“We continue to urge anyone who thinks they may be entitled to pension credit to check now, as all eligible claims can be backdated, and anyone who makes a successful claim before December 21 will receive their payment.”

Pension credit gives pensioners on low incomes a top-up, as well as being a gateway to other help with costs.

Earlier this week, Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, said: “It is vitally important that pensioners on low incomes check their eligibility.”

Pension credit tops up weekly incomes to £218.15 for a single pensioner or £332.95 for a joint weekly income for those with a partner.

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said earlier this week: “Even a claim for a small amount of pension credit top-up during the ‘qualifying week’ of September 16 to 22 should trigger a winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

“Because of the way the backdating rules work, the deadline for making a claim for this period is… on December 21.”

The Government said it has deployed around 500 additional staff to support processing applications.

Disabled pensioners are supported by extra disability benefits and may also be entitled to pension credit depending on their circumstances.

Pensioners – and their families – can find out more about claiming pension credit at gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim.