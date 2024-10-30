The Telegraph

How pensioners could be targeted in Reeves’s Budget

Pensioners are in the firing line of Rachel Reeves’ first Budget after Labour pledged not to raise taxes – but only for “working people”.

Removing winter fuel payments from 10 million retirees suggests the Chancellor is serious about whittling down pensioners’ wealth. But there could be more to come.

The Telegraph understands that government officials have asked a top pensions provider to assess the impact of cutting the limit of the 25pc tax-free lump sum to £100,000, down from £268,275.

This isn’t the only change that could be on the table. From bringing pensions within the scope of inheritance tax to means-testing the state pension, here are all the ways Labour could target Britain’s pensioners.

Winter fuel payments will be restricted

Ms Reeves has already announced that she will scrap winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

Currently, all 11.4 million pensioners receive an extra £200 to help heat their homes every winter, with people aged over 80 receiving a blanket £300 payment.

For those pensioners living in Britain, the payment will now be restricted to people claiming pension credit.

To qualify for pension credit, you must be above state pension age, which is currently 66.

Single pensioners are eligible to receive pension credit if they have a weekly income of up to £218, while those in a couple, where you are both above state pension age, must have an income of up to £332 per week.

But if you have a disability or you are a carer, you may still qualify for pension credit even if you have a higher income. To see whether you qualify, you can use the Government’s pension credit calculator.

Will Labour end or reduce the tax-free lump sum?

Labour has also been urged to slash the tax-free lump sum savers can withdraw. The Fabian Society, a leading left-wing think tank, suggested cutting the amount of money anyone aged 55 and over can take out of their retirement pots without paying tax from £268,275 to £100,000 – or 25pc of the total pot, whichever is lower.

The Telegraph understands Labour is considering the move, after government officials tasked a top British pension provider with assessing the impact the change could have.

It’s unclear whether this would be feasible in practice, and some experts have warned it could open the door for legal challenges.

Mike Ambery, of the pension firm Standard Life, said: “Operationally, it would be complicated. That’s because pension funds are normally written under trust and also you can’t really retrospectively make changes to benefits that people have already built up. It could be subject to a legal challenge.”

