Pension savers bank record £49bn tax relief as Reeves eyes raid

Pension savers gained almost £50bn of tax relief on money paid into their pots last year, HM Revenue and Customs has revealed.

Income tax and National Insurance relief totalled a record £48.7bn in 2022-23, up from a net £47.6bn in the previous year, making it an increasingly attractive target ahead of Rachel Reeves’ suspected tax raid.

Tax relief allows people to avoid paying income tax on money put into their pensions, granting higher earners greater relief given they pay higher tax rates.

Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, said the bulk of last year’s £48.7bn benefited those in higher tax bands, meaning it could be targeted by the Chancellor as she seeks to shore up public finances.

He said: “There is no doubt that the Chancellor will be eyeing up the large price tag attached to providing tax and National Insurance relief on pension contributions.

“This is particularly the case when more than 60pc of the cost of tax relief goes to those paying tax at the higher or additional rate.”

Ms Reeves announced a raid on pensioners earlier this week as she cancelled winter fuel payments for those who do not receive pension credit.

The introduction of means testing for the allowance, which offers up to £300 to help with heating costs, should save the Chancellor around £1.5bn a year.

During a speech to the House of Commons, Ms Reeves said: “This is not a decision I wanted to make, nor is it the one that I expected to make, but these are the necessary and urgent decisions that I must make.

“It is the responsible thing to do to fix the foundations of our economy and bring back economic stability.”

She unveiled a raft of money-saving measures after accusing the Conservatives of leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

The Chancellor stressed that while the Labour Party had promised to protect the triple lock, which increases the state pension every year, the pledge did not cover other forms of pensioner relief.

Mr Webb said the next step could be to place restrictions on the pension tax reliefs available to higher earners, potentially in an effort to replace the lifetime allowance – a cap on reliefs for those with large pension pots.

The cap previously raised more than £500m for the Government in 2022-23, but was scrapped by the Conservatives after the levy burdened doctors with higher tax bills.

Mr Webb, who is now a consultant at LCP, said: “The lifetime limit that the Tories abolished in its final year raised more than half a billion quid in tax charges.

“That is quite a meaningful, useful amount which most people wouldn’t pay.

“Voters would not have a lot of sympathy with people who have got £1m pension pots. So even if you did not bring back exactly that, something in that space that top-sliced the pots of those with the biggest pensions, it would get meaningful amounts of money without serious political damage.”

An alternative would be to restrict relief on employers’ National Insurance, he said, levying a charge on the contributions which employers pay into their workers’ pension pots.

The pensions tax system is largely structured with the aim that savers pay no income tax or National Insurance on the cash which they put into their pot, only paying income tax when the money comes out again in old age.

But pensioners do not pay National Insurance, nor is employer NI incurred on the payments, representing a gap which Mr Webb said could be targeted by a Government short on cash.

A Treasury spokesman said: “Following the spending audit, the Chancellor has been clear that difficult decisions lie ahead on spending, welfare and tax to fix the foundations of our economy and address the £22bn hole in the public finances left by the last government.

“Decisions on how to do that will be taken at the Budget in the round.”