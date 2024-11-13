Pension ‘megafunds’ to be created to boost investment and economic growth

Pension “megafunds” are set to be created to help unlock billions of pounds of investment in businesses and infrastructure.

Rachel Reeves will use her first Mansion House speech as Chancellor to outline the pensions shake-up.

Under the plans, the reforms will be introduced through a new Pension Schemes Bill next year, consolidating defined contribution (DC) schemes and pooling assets from 86 local government pension scheme authorities.

The Local Government Pension Scheme in England and Wales will manage assets worth around £500 billion by 2030.

These assets are currently split across 86 different administering authorities, with local government officials and councillors managing each fund.

Consolidating the assets into a handful of funds run by professional fund managers will allow them to invest more in assets such as infrastructure, supporting economic growth and local investment on behalf of the 6.7 million public servants, the Government said.

DC pension schemes are set to manage £800 billion-worth of assets by the end of the decade.

There are around 60 different multi-employer schemes, each investing savers’ money into one or more funds. The Government will consult on setting a minimum size requirement for these funds.

Megafunds will mirror schemes in Australia and Canada, where pension funds take advantage of size to invest in assets that have higher growth potential, the Government said.

It said the move could deliver around £80 billion of investment in new businesses and critical infrastructure.

Ms Reeves’s speech on Thursday will take place amid criticism from the hospitality sector and warnings that changes to employers’ national insurance (NI) contributions could lead to job losses.

Ms Reeves said: “Last month’s Budget fixed the foundations to restore economic stability and put our public services on a firmer footing. Now we’re going for growth.

“That starts with the biggest set of reforms to the pensions market in decades to unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment in business and infrastructure, boost people’s savings in retirement and drive economic growth so we can make every part of Britain better off.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “This is about harnessing the untapped potential of the pensions belonging to millions of people, and using it as a force for good in boosting our economy.”

Pensions minister Emma Reynolds said: “These reforms could unlock £80 billion of investment into exciting new businesses and critical infrastructure.”

