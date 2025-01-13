Pension annuities are back in vogue – here’s how to get the best value

Illustration: Jamie Wignall/The Guardian

Consider your options

Annuities aren’t sexy, but they are definitely having a moment. Sales are on the up, and more people look likely to take one out after changes to inheritance tax on pensions announced in October’s budget.

An annuity is a product that converts an individual’s pension pot into a regular guaranteed income for the rest of their life, or for a fixed term. You pay a life insurance company a lump sum, and in exchange it guarantees you a regular payout.

For a long time, annuities were viewed as poor value, and demand plummeted after the “pension freedoms” introduced a decade ago meant people no longer had to take one out. Years of low interest rates, plus increased life expectancy, also meant that annuity rates – the incomes you get from them – tumbled.

But the higher interest rates of recent years mean that people buying an annuity now get more bang for their buck. When interest rates rise, so do annuity rates.

“The stability of a guaranteed income gives retirees peace of mind that their money won’t run out even if they live past 100,” says Lorna Shah at Legal & General, a big annuity provider. “It takes the guesswork out of budgeting and lets people focus on enjoying retirement.”

You can use pension savings to buy an annuity once you are aged 55 – rising to 57 from April 2028.

The income you get from one is dependent on things such as your age and your health at the time you buy it.

Shop around

There are lots of different types, and once you buy an annuity, you can’t normally change your mind. So think carefully about which (if any) is right for you, and maybe take some advice.

Your existing pension provider is likely to contact you as you near retirement and offer to turn your pot into an annuity. But you don’t have to take its offer – you are free to shop around and buy one from any provider, and you are likely to get a better deal by doing so.

A 2019 report from the consumer group Which? found that moving to the best deal on the market could increase an individual’s retirement income by up to 20%.

Five years on, that still appears to be the case: data issued in the autumn by Just, a retirement specialist company, showed that “a healthy 75-year-old can secure 20% more income from the best annuity provider compared to the worst”.

“Failing to shop around when buying an annuity can easily lose pension savers thousands of pounds,” Just says.

Aside from L&G and Just, other big annuity providers include Standard Life, Aviva, Scottish Widows and Canada Life.

