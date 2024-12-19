What Makes PENN Entertainment (PENN) a Favorite Stock for Billionaire David Einhorn?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Einhorn. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stands against the other best stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Einhorn.
The markets are broken and getting worse. That’s the stance held by billionaire investor David Einhorn, who insists we are in a secular destruction of the professional asset management community. The sentiments come against one of the longest bull runs that have resulted in valuations in the equity markets getting out of hand.
While the S&P 500 is at record highs after a 30% plus gain year to date, Einhorn views the markets as fundamentally broken. Passive investors with no opinion or concern about value have been the main drivers pushing the market higher while shunning underlying fundamentals. According to Einhorn, passive investors increasingly buy into market indexes by default, propping growth stocks at the expense of value stocks.
Likewise, the billionaire hedge fund manager laments that value investors are increasingly marginalized.
“And so effectively instead of the valuation becoming the signal, the valuation people were just noise and everybody else is sort of the signal. And this is why I think we have a structurally dysfunctional market, a bit of a broken market, and essentially a perpetual erosion of value as a strategy, as you would,” Einhorn said in an interview with CNBC.
The sentiments underline the growing concerns that value stocks are becoming increasingly cheaper and cheaper relative to their underlying fundamentals. That’s in part because investors are turning their attention to indexes and growth stocks, resulting in overstretched valuations. Increased focus on growth stocks at the expense of value stocks has resulted in one of the most expensive stock markets in decades.
Amid the premium valuations, David Einhorn insists there is still some value to unlock by focusing on value stocks trading at discounted valuations. By focusing on value investments, Einhorn has generated strong long-term returns through Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund he founded in 1996 with $900,000 from family and friends.
Likewise, Greenlight Capital rose to prominence at the height of the financial crisis, as Einhorn sensed a window of opportunity to generate some returns by shorting the stock of Lehman brothers. Similarly, it was on the news in 2002 as it shorted Allied Capital, a transaction that was validated in 2002 by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Since 1996, Greenlight Capital has averaged 13.1% in annual returns compared to 9.5% gains for the S&P 500. The outperformance comes from Einhorn emphasizing the balancing of long- and short-term exposure in investments. Likewise, he advocates monitoring industry risks and obtaining insurance against foreseeable macro threats.
Additionally, stock picking has always been essential as one of Einhorn's key investment strategies of integrating considerable picture awareness into successful portfolio management strategies. Diversification as one of the ways of spreading risks is also Einhorn’s key investment strategies.
“Having my eyes open to the big picture doesn’t mean abandoning stock picking, but it does mean managing the long-short exposure ratio more actively, worrying about what may be brewing in certain industries, and, when appropriate, buying some just-in-case insurance for foreseeable macro risks even if they are hard to time,” Einhorn said.
To make the list of the best stocks to buy according to billionaire David Einhorn, we scanned Greenlight Capital’s investment portfolio. We then settled on the hedge fund’s largest holdings analyzing why they stand out and the number of hedge funds that hold stakes in them. Finally, we ranked the stocks in ascending order based on Greenlight Capital's stake value.
At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)
Greenlight Capital’s Stake Value: $106.01 Million
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 37
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is a resort and casino company providing integrated entertainment, sports content, and gaming experiences. It also operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions. While the stock is down by about 26% for the year, its long-term prospects are solid. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of 43 properties across 20 states.
In addition, PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is increasingly positioning itself for growth in online sports betting and iCasino operations. In order to increase market share and reduce short-term losses, PENN is concentrating on product quality. PENN has also added new features like Milestone (WA: MMD)’s Market Cards to improve player prop betting capabilities,
An important advancement for PENN Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) digital strategy has been the collaboration with ESPN for the ESPN Bet platform. Nevertheless, a key component of PENN's operations is its retail casino division. Consumer activity at the company's regional casinos has been steady, and slot volume trends have been positive. In competitive markets like Iowa, Chicagoland, and Louisiana, PENN is investing in strategic developments like the new Joliet facility and the renovations to Margaritaville to lessen the impact of new casino openings.
Overall, PENN ranks 6th on our list of best stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Einhorn. While we acknowledge the potential of PENN to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PENN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.