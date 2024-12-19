What Makes PENN Entertainment (PENN) a Favorite Stock for Billionaire David Einhorn?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Einhorn. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) stands against the other best stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Einhorn.

The markets are broken and getting worse. That’s the stance held by billionaire investor David Einhorn, who insists we are in a secular destruction of the professional asset management community. The sentiments come against one of the longest bull runs that have resulted in valuations in the equity markets getting out of hand.

While the S&P 500 is at record highs after a 30% plus gain year to date, Einhorn views the markets as fundamentally broken. Passive investors with no opinion or concern about value have been the main drivers pushing the market higher while shunning underlying fundamentals. According to Einhorn, passive investors increasingly buy into market indexes by default, propping growth stocks at the expense of value stocks.

Likewise, the billionaire hedge fund manager laments that value investors are increasingly marginalized.

“And so effectively instead of the valuation becoming the signal, the valuation people were just noise and everybody else is sort of the signal. And this is why I think we have a structurally dysfunctional market, a bit of a broken market, and essentially a perpetual erosion of value as a strategy, as you would,” Einhorn said in an interview with CNBC.

The sentiments underline the growing concerns that value stocks are becoming increasingly cheaper and cheaper relative to their underlying fundamentals. That’s in part because investors are turning their attention to indexes and growth stocks, resulting in overstretched valuations. Increased focus on growth stocks at the expense of value stocks has resulted in one of the most expensive stock markets in decades.

Amid the premium valuations, David Einhorn insists there is still some value to unlock by focusing on value stocks trading at discounted valuations. By focusing on value investments, Einhorn has generated strong long-term returns through Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund he founded in 1996 with $900,000 from family and friends.

Likewise, Greenlight Capital rose to prominence at the height of the financial crisis, as Einhorn sensed a window of opportunity to generate some returns by shorting the stock of Lehman brothers. Similarly, it was on the news in 2002 as it shorted Allied Capital, a transaction that was validated in 2002 by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

