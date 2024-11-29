Peninsula Group And 2 Other Top Dividend Stocks To Enhance Your Portfolio

As global markets show signs of recovery with U.S. indexes approaching record highs and a strong labor market boosting sentiment, investors are increasingly focused on strategies to navigate the current economic landscape marked by geopolitical tensions and evolving fiscal policies. In this context, dividend stocks like Peninsula Group offer a compelling opportunity for income generation and portfolio diversification, providing stability amid broader market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.98% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.54% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.31% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.60% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.46% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.40% ★★★★★★ Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095) 3.93% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.89% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.56% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.45% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Peninsula Group Ltd offers credit solutions in Israel and has a market cap of ₪453.39 million.

Operations: Peninsula Group Ltd's revenue segments include credit solutions in Israel.

Dividend Yield: 7.9%

Peninsula Group offers a compelling dividend profile with a 7.87% yield, ranking in the top 25% of Israeli market payers. Despite high debt levels, its dividends are stable and reliable, growing over the past decade without volatility. The payout ratio of 74.4% is sustainable, backed by strong cash flow coverage at 22.5%. Recent earnings showed increased quarterly net income to ILS 15.16 million but decreased nine-month figures compared to last year.

TASE:PEN Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ECOVE Environment Corp. offers waste management services across Taiwan, Macau, China, Southeast Asia, the United States, and India with a market cap of NT$20.05 billion.

Operations: ECOVE Environment Corp.'s revenue primarily comes from Environmental Protection Services, amounting to NT$9.74 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

ECOVE Environment maintains a strong dividend profile with a yield of 5.26%, placing it in the top 25% of Taiwan's market payers. The dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, supported by an earnings payout ratio of 87.2% and a cash payout ratio of 54.2%. Recent financials show improved performance, with Q3 net income rising to TWD 353.19 million from TWD 332.02 million year-over-year, indicating robust earnings coverage for its dividends.