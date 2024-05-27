Penguin International (SGX:BTM) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Penguin International (SGX:BTM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Penguin International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = S$16m ÷ (S$373m - S$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Penguin International has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 6.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Penguin International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Penguin International's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Penguin International. The company has consistently earned 6.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 66% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Penguin International's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 118% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Penguin International does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

