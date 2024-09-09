Pembina Gas Infrastructure signs $400M deal to buy midstream assets from Veren

CALGARY — Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc. has signed a deal to buy a group of midstream assets from Veren Inc. for $400 million.

Under the agreement, PGI will acquire four batteries in the Gold Creek and Karr areas, which include natural gas handling capacity of 320 million cubic feet per day and liquids handling capacity of 53,000 barrels per day.

Natural gas from the batteries is processed at PGI’s Patterson Creek gas plant and both the batteries and the Patterson Creek gas plant are connected to Pembina's Peace Pipeline system.

Veren will retain operatorship of the acquired assets, with operating costs and maintenance capital flowing through to Veren. The company will also assume operatorship of the existing PGI-owned batteries in the area.

The deal will also see PGI fund up to $300 million, of which about one-third has already been committed, for Veren’s future battery and gathering infrastructure in the area.

PGI is owned by Pembina Pipeline Corp. and private equity firm KKR.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL, VRN)

