Peloton names Peter Stern as new CEO

Investing.com -- Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has named Peter Stern as its new CEO, ending a long-running search for a successor to former boss Barry McCarthy, as the connected fitness bike company looks to overhaul its flagging subscription growth.
Shares in Peloton surged by more than 8% in premarket US trading on Thursday.
(This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.)
