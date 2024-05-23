Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PELIKAN) investors will be pleased with their favorable 67% return over the last year

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) share price is down 72% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 67%. That's better than the market which returned 23% over the last year. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 22% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last twelve months, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad increased its revenue by 5.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 72%. Clearly the market was expecting better, and this may blow out projections of profitability. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Story continues

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 67%, over the last 1 year, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 49%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pelikan International Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.