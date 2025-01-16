Is PDD Holdings (PDD) the Cheapest Stock with Biggest Upside Potential?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Cheapest Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stands against other cheapest stocks with biggest upside potential.

Stocks rallied on January 15, following an encouraging consumer price index (CPI) report that indicated a slowdown in core inflation and strong earnings from major U.S. banks. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.2% in December, down from the previous month and slightly below the 3.3% forecast by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Headline inflation increased 2.9% over the past year, matching expectations.

In an interview on January 16, Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat provided his outlook on the current market dynamics and stock performance expectations for the year. Lee noted that the market is showing relief following the better-than-expected December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which, along with the Producer Price Index (PPI), has been dovish. This has set the stage for bond yields, which had been approaching 5%, to cool down, particularly in a context where market sentiment has been largely negative. Lee emphasized that the recent dovish inflation prints, including the core CPI, have alleviated fears of a hot number, leading to a reduction in the probability of a rate hike, as reflected in the Fed funds futures.

Lee also discussed the implications of the California fires on future inflation, suggesting that these events could introduce additional volatility. However, he remains optimistic about the inflation outlook over the next three months, expecting it to be significantly lower compared to the levels seen in November and October. He pointed out that the inflation figures in January of last year were around 0.4%, indicating that the upcoming months could offer favorable comparisons, which is positive for the market.

Regarding the potential for a good year in the stock market, especially after the S&P’s back-to-back 20%+ gains, Lee expressed a high level of optimism, estimating an 80% chance of achieving double-digit returns for the year. He highlighted the positive start to January, with the S&P main index already up 0.7% by January 15, as a good harbinger for the year ahead. However, Lee acknowledged that the market’s performance could be challenged if bond yields remain elevated, as this would represent a severe tightening of financial conditions, potentially impacting sectors such as housing.

