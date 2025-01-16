Is PDD Holdings (PDD) the Cheapest Stock with Biggest Upside Potential?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Cheapest Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stands against other cheapest stocks with biggest upside potential.
Stocks rallied on January 15, following an encouraging consumer price index (CPI) report that indicated a slowdown in core inflation and strong earnings from major U.S. banks. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.2% in December, down from the previous month and slightly below the 3.3% forecast by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Headline inflation increased 2.9% over the past year, matching expectations.
In an interview on January 16, Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat provided his outlook on the current market dynamics and stock performance expectations for the year. Lee noted that the market is showing relief following the better-than-expected December Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which, along with the Producer Price Index (PPI), has been dovish. This has set the stage for bond yields, which had been approaching 5%, to cool down, particularly in a context where market sentiment has been largely negative. Lee emphasized that the recent dovish inflation prints, including the core CPI, have alleviated fears of a hot number, leading to a reduction in the probability of a rate hike, as reflected in the Fed funds futures.
Lee also discussed the implications of the California fires on future inflation, suggesting that these events could introduce additional volatility. However, he remains optimistic about the inflation outlook over the next three months, expecting it to be significantly lower compared to the levels seen in November and October. He pointed out that the inflation figures in January of last year were around 0.4%, indicating that the upcoming months could offer favorable comparisons, which is positive for the market.
Regarding the potential for a good year in the stock market, especially after the S&P’s back-to-back 20%+ gains, Lee expressed a high level of optimism, estimating an 80% chance of achieving double-digit returns for the year. He highlighted the positive start to January, with the S&P main index already up 0.7% by January 15, as a good harbinger for the year ahead. However, Lee acknowledged that the market’s performance could be challenged if bond yields remain elevated, as this would represent a severe tightening of financial conditions, potentially impacting sectors such as housing.
When asked about the market’s resilience if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates until later in the year and bond yields remain high, Lee admitted that such a scenario would test the market’s resolve. While he doesn’t believe it would be fatal for equities, he noted that it would be difficult for investors to remain highly bullish if yields stay near 5% for the next six months. This could raise concerns about a policy error from the Fed, either due to financial conditions being too tight or the bears arguing that the Fed cut too aggressively in the past.
The stock market’s positive momentum, fueled by encouraging inflation data and strong earnings reports, suggests a promising outlook for the year ahead. Companies with strong fundamentals, growth prospects, and undervaluation are positioned for significant returns.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 12 cheapest stocks with biggest upside potential, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the 40 largest companies trading below the forward P/E ratio of 10 as of January 15. We then sourced the analysts’ average price targets and picked the 12 stocks that had the highest upside potential. We also included their stock price as of January 15 and their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database of 900 elite hedge funds as of Q3 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of analysts’ average upside potential as of January 15.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)
Upside Potential: 48.38%
Forward P/E Ratio as of January 15: 7.61
Stock Price as of January 15: $98.13
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 78
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is the parent company of Pinduoduo, a Chinese e-commerce platform known for its unique group-buying model. The platform connects consumers with manufacturers, offering competitive prices on a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, and clothing. PDD serves both urban and rural consumers in China, leveraging social commerce and interactive shopping features. The company has also ventured into global markets through its subsidiary Temu, focusing on affordable e-commerce solutions.
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), commonly known as Pinduoduo, is a leading e-commerce platform in China that has gained significant traction for its innovative group buying and social commerce models. The company has rapidly grown to become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, known for its focus on offering high-quality products at competitive prices.
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has intensified its efforts to build a robust and healthy platform ecosystem. One of the key initiatives is the $1.36 billion fee reduction program, which includes measures such as service fee refunds, reduced fees for buy now pay later services, lower security deposits, and an easier fund withdrawal process. These measures have significantly reduced operating costs for merchants, particularly those in agricultural and national goods sectors, allowing them to allocate more resources to product development and technology upgrades.
PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is expanding its offerings to include new smartphones, top-brand cosmetics, and healthy food for users in first- and second-tier cities. This move aims to address the personalized demands of urban professionals and younger generations. For consumers in third- and fourth-tier cities and rural areas, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is focusing on offering more premium home appliances, maternity and baby products, and fresh produce, driving a wave of consumption upgrades.
Overall PDD ranks 2nd on our list of cheapest stocks with biggest upside potential. While we acknowledge the potential of PDD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PDD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
