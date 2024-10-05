PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Leveraging Team Purchases for Market Dominance

We recently published a list of 10 Wonderful Stocks to Buy Now at a Fair Price. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stands against other wonderful stocks to buy now at a fair price.

In H2 of the year so far, there are signs that the S&P 500 index has been broadening beyond technology leadership and the index is reverting to a more normalized state. This means that there are several high-quality stocks outside of the popular names and investors are required to be diversified. This diversification should not be limited to the style level, but also to the stock level. Market experts opine that the AI theme has largely fuelled the narrow market. This concentration, along with an increase in passive investments, resulted in a significant cycle of consensus positioning and stretched valuations. This led to the vulnerability in the market, which resulted in a sharp correction in July and early August.

As per Fidelity International, when it comes to passive investing in the S&P 500, it demonstrates nearly a third of holdings in only 7 stocks. Considering their dominance, a stumble in performance means the index will see a significant impact, and the investors have already seen some mega-cap technology names that are unable to deliver on strong expectations.

S&P 500 Index – Transition and Concentration

The US equities saw an outstanding performance in H1 2024, with the S&P 500 Index rising 15.3%, as per ClearBridge Investments (A Franklin Templeton Company). The investment firm believes that solid earnings results and fiscal stimulus mitigated the influence of higher interest rates. However, the headline performance numbers, aided by a ramp-up in mega-cap stocks and, more specifically, semiconductor leadership, eclipsed the recent signs of deterioration below the surface.

Since the Mag 7 stocks have disproportionately driven earnings growth over the previous 2 years, ClearBridge Investments expects a rebound in earnings among small-cap stocks in the upcoming 12– 18 months. The investment firm believes that small-cap companies have seen the impacts of higher rates. In 2023, profits for Russell 2000 companies declined ~12%. This year, they are up ~13.6%, and for 2025, the projections hover at around ~31%. If this happens, there might be a broadening of the market which should provide an opportunity for active managers.

Opportunities Apart from Magnificent Seven

Companies that are unable to meet hefty expectations might see a disproportionate sell-off, and the stocks riding the wave of AI might be significantly exposed considering the amount of capital deployed versus the uncertain future environment. Given such trends, Fidelity International believes it is unsurprising that so far in H2 2024, there have been signs that the S&P 500 is broadening beyond tech leadership, with some non-tech sectors surpassing the broader market.

There are abundant high-quality stocks apart from the popular names. This means that dozens of companies in the S&P 500 continue to offer a return on invested capital (ROIC) and earnings growth of more than 30%. This is true for several other quality metrics, reflecting an underappreciated depth of opportunity in the broader US equities.

While diversification remains critical, even looking beyond the Magnificent Seven might not necessarily offer the required diversification considering that the US market remains heavily weighted towards growth sectors like IT. As per Fidelity International, diversified portfolios need negative correlations between assets, but few styles provide consistent negative correlations to quality growth companies. That being said, cyclical value and defensive value remain 2 key exceptions.

To get a negative correlation, the investors are required to avoid an overlap at the stock level. As of now, the US market provides a range of attractive stock opportunities that offer this valuable diversification.

As per ClearBridge Investments, the top 5 stocks now constitute ~27% of the S&P 500 and the top 10 make up ~37%. As per the investment firm, this concentration might stagnate near current levels, with mega caps delivering solid, but slower, earnings growth in comparison to the recent past. The investment firm expects that diversified portfolios should outperform in the upcoming 12–18 months.

With this in mind, we will now have a look at 10 Wonderful Stocks to Buy Now at a Fair Price.

Our methodology

We first sifted through multiple online rankings and ETFs to identify quality stocks with wide moats. Next, we selected stocks that were trading at a forward P/E of less than ~23.65x (since the broader market trades at a forward multiple of ~23.65, as per WSJ). The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Leveraging Team Purchases for Market Dominance

A close-up of a customer using the company's e-commerce platform whilst shopping online.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Expected Earnings Growth: 85.2%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 86

Forward P/E Multiple (As of September 30): 9.64x

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc., is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It continues to focus on the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from higher productivity and new opportunities.

Market experts opine that PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s wide economic moat lies in the team purchase model, enabling bulk buying with the help of direct partnerships with manufacturers. This eliminates intermediaries (such as distributors and middlemen) and helps in reducing costs. The company’s long-term growth should be backed by higher consumer demand for affordable products in China, small-scale merchants who continue to seek alternatives to Alibaba and healthy management execution. PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s dominance in the value-for-money segment and high operational efficiency should help it gain market share.

The company continues to focus on supply chain improvements and merchant support and plans to increase investments. It has been actively exploring opportunities in the global market while, at the same time, it is prioritizing compliance and core strengths. Next, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is focusing on the agriculture sector and is also promoting the adoption of high-quality agricultural products. The company’s long-term investments are being targeted at fostering high-quality development and expanding the benefits of the digital economy.

In Q2 2024, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw its revenues coming at RMB97,059.5 million (US$13,355.8 million), reflecting a rise of 86% from RMB52,280.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. This growth was due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services. As per Wall Street, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have an average price target of $159.91.

As per Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 data, 86 hedge funds reported owning stakes in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD). Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2024 investment letter. Here is what the fund said:

“PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): A few weeks ago, Latepost (a leading Chinese technology news outlet) confirmed Pinduoduo’s online grocery initiative is solidly profitable (LINK). According to the article, Duoduo Grocery is able to achieve ~5% net profit margins in competitive markets (where they go up against Meituan Select). In non-competitive markets, they can achieve ~10 – 15% net margins. The company doesn’t disclose the exact scale of Duoduo Grocery, but our calculations indicate it’s likely around ~RMB 300BN this year, and still growing in the double-digits. At that level, the division is likely contributing ~US $2.5BN in annual profits. It’s an impressive result, but admittedly, not a huge needle-mover in light of the total $17.6BN net profits the company is expected to make this year (~14% of overall profits)…” (Click here to read the full text)

Overall, PDD ranks 1st on our list of Wonderful Stocks to Buy Now at a Fair Price.

