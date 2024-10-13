Paysign Inc. (PAYS): Among the Most Profitable Penny Stocks to Invest In

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Most Profitable Penny Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Paysign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) stands against the other profitable penny stocks.

Potential in Small-Caps

The misallocation of capital to less productive sectors can lead to inflationary pressures and hinder economic growth. A lot of experts now suggest that investors should be cautious and focus on small and mid-cap stocks (SMid caps) that may thrive in a low-interest rate environment. The overall strategy involves updating price targets for companies sensitive to interest rates that also show strong revenue and earnings growth potential in a soft landing scenario. As September was concluding, Curtis Nagel, senior US SMid cap internet analyst at BofA Securities, appeared on CNBC to discuss the potential opportunities in small-cap stocks as the Fed made its cut decision. Here's a short excerpt from the article 7 Best Small Company Stocks To Invest In that discusses this in more detail:

“Curtis Nagel shared his insights on the performance and potential opportunities in small and mid-cap stocks following the Fed’s rate cut. While the Russell 2000 index has underperformed the major averages since the rate cut, he believes this could spell big opportunities for SMID-cap stocks across various sectors, including home furnishings and subscription services.”

With the upward revision of price targets for companies with high sensitivity to interest rates, SMid-cap stocks are seen as a promising area for investors. Yet, some experts tend to disagree based on the recent small-cap performance.

Tom Lee, Fundstrat co-founder, joined 'Power Lunch' on CNBC on October 7 to discuss the staying power of the bull market, touching on small caps, and his overall market outlook. As most market analysts highlight the resilience of the bull market amidst looming threats, particularly with the US elections just 4 weeks away, Tom Lee expressed optimism about the S&P 500, suggesting it could close at 5,700 or even higher by the year-end. He attributed this potential growth to a dovish Fed beginning to cut rates and the stimulus measures being implemented in China, which he believes will positively impact the market. With significant cash still on the sidelines, Lee sees a favorable environment for stocks over the next 3 to 12 months.

Despite Lee's bullish outlook, he acknowledged that small-cap stocks have exhibited weakness since the Fed began raising rates. He noted that while small caps are within a few percentage points of their all-time highs, they have not performed as well as expected. The market's current risk appetite is mixed, and with the upcoming election and elevated oil prices contributing to uncertainty, investors may be hesitant to take on new risks.

When discussing oil prices, Lee pointed out that any disruption in Iranian oil supplies, accounting for only about 3% of global output, could have psychological effects on the market. While such an interruption might not significantly impact economic terms, it could lead to increased volatility and consumer pain if oil prices surge. He emphasized that markets generally dislike uncertainty, and even temporary spikes in oil prices could create discomfort for consumers.

While there are challenges ahead, especially with the election approaching, the underlying economic conditions and potential policy shifts could provide opportunities for investors. The interplay between monetary policy, geopolitical factors, and market sentiment will be crucial in shaping market dynamics in the coming months. The market needs to be carefully watched before investor decisions can be made and to help you streamline your research process.

Methodology

We sifted through Finviz to compile an initial list of the top penny stocks, with a share price under $5. From that list, we narrowed our choices to 15 companies with positive TTM net income and 5-year net income compound annual growth rate. We then selected the 8 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

A close-up of a hand swiping a prepaid card, illustrating the secure transaction processing for cardholders.

Paysign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

TTM Net Income: $7.7 million

5-Year Net Income CAGR: 13.78%

Share Price as of October 9: $3.67

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Paysign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a global payment services company that develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, providing them with tools to manage their payments efficiently, currently managing programs for 6 of the 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The company's patient affordability business saw a 267% revenue increase in Q2 2024, as compared to the year-ago period, making up 59% of the total revenue growth. Additionally, the number of claims processed increased by an even higher 365%. The total revenue was $14.33 million, up 29.80% year-over-year. The plasma donor compensation business was up 13%.

This quarter, it added 8 new patient affordability programs, bringing the total to 61. It also added 8 new plasma centers, reaching a total of 477 centers, with plans to add another 5-10 centers by the end of 2024. AstraZeneca, a key client for Paysign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), has expanded its program portfolio from 4 to 12 programs, covering a diverse range of therapeutic classes and including both new launch and transition initiatives.

The company showcases strong financial performance, driven primarily by the exceptional growth of its patient affordability business. With a robust pipeline and a focus on innovation, Paysign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and deliver significant value to shareholders.

Overall PAYS ranks 8th on our list of the most profitable penny stocks to invest in.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.