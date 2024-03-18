Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,842.09
    -7.06 (-0.03%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,160.88
    +43.79 (+0.86%)
     

  • DOW

    38,865.69
    +150.92 (+0.39%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7383
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.13
    +1.09 (+1.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,080.59
    -1,030.12 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,161.40
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,036.52
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3320
    +0.0280 (+0.65%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,153.19
    +180.02 (+1.13%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.37
    -0.04 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,722.96
    -4.46 (-0.06%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,740.44
    +1,032.80 (+2.67%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6782
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

NASDAQ SOARS TO LEAD STOCKS HIGHER AHEAD OF RATE DECISION

Alphabet stock surges on report Apple will use Google's Gemini AI engine for its next iPhone

Payment tech firm Nuvei forms special committee to evaluate proposals, shares soar

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — Shares of Nuvei Corp. rose nearly 30 per cent after it said it has formed a special committee to evaluate expressions of interest for the payment technology firm.

Nuvei shares were up $8.47 at $37.95 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company announced the establishment of the committee after media reports on the weekend speculating about a potential deal that would see the company taken private.

Nuvei confirmed it was in talks in connection with a potential transaction involving continued significant ownership by certain of the holders of its multiple voting shares, including Phil Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chair and chief executive

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nuvei cautioned that it has not entered into any agreements and there could be no assurance that any discussions would result in a deal.

It says the special committee is continuing its evaluation of the proposals and the strategic alternatives available to the company.

Canadian actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds announced an investment in Nuvei last year.

The investment by the actor came after it was announced that Mint Mobile, the wireless provider partly owned by Reynolds, had been acquired by telecoms giant T-Mobile US Inc.

In January, Nuvei announced a partnership deal with software company Adobe to provide customers access to its payment technology.

The agreement with Adobe followed a partnership deal between Nuvei and Microsoft Corp. announced last year that will see the software company start using Nuvei's payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press