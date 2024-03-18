Payment tech company Nuvei forms special committee to evaluate proposals

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it has formed a special committee to evaluate expressions of interest for the payment technology firm including a potential going-private transaction as well as any other strategic alternatives.

Nuvei made the comments after media reports on the weekend speculating about a potential deal.

The company confirmed it was in talks in connection with a potential transaction involving continued significant ownership by certain of the holders of its multiple voting shares, including Phil Fayer, Nuvei's founder, chair and chief executive

Nuvei cautioned that it has not entered into any agreements and there could be no assurance that any discussions would result in a deal.

It says the special committee is continuing its evaluation of the proposals and the strategic alternatives available to the company.

Shares in Nuvei closed at $29.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

