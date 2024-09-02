Pay-as-you-go schooling: parents under pressure to fund essentials

Parents’ donations can be used to fund anything from basic stationery and art supplies, to heating costs and even IT upgrades. Photograph: Alamy

As many children return to school, parents face increasing pressure to pay voluntary contributions for books, art supplies and trips.

Over the coming months, a growing number of schools are expected to ask parents for sums that can range from anywhere between £5 and many hundreds, as they try to balance their books.

A recent survey from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) found that more than 36% of English school headteachers had asked for voluntary contributions in the last academic year – with more than 42% set to do so over the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, Teacher Tapp, an app that surveys teachers, found there had been a steady increase in requests over the last four years.

Kirsty Treherne, of schools software company iAM Compliant, says that there is often an expectation that contributions are made.

“The reality is that there is often significant pressure on parents to pay, especially when these requests are framed in terms of ensuring the best possible education for their children,” says the former headteacher.

“This can be subtle, such as through repeated reminders in newsletters, or more overt, such as publicly acknowledging those who have contributed.

“For many parents, particularly those in deprived areas, these requests can create a sense of guilt or obligation, even when they are struggling to make ends meet.”

The background

The recently departed Tory government has been blamed by some for serious underfunding of primary and secondary schools.

A report by the National Education Union in June found that a fifth of parents said there was a lack of textbooks, art supplies, sports and musical equipment at their child’s school.

Parentkind, a charity aimed at raising parents’ views, says nationally, 38% have been asked to make donations. This rises to 61% in London and 70% in Northern Ireland.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), says that just 1% of schools have enough money to cover basic costs.

“Schools should be receiving enough funding to ensure that all children, regardless of background, have the access to the resources they need for a rich education,” he says. “Sadly, 70% of schools receive less funding now than they did in 2010 from the government.

“We shouldn’t be in a situation where inequalities between different parts of the country are getting worse because some schools are in wealthier areas.”

How much?

The amount of money asked for, and what it is used for, varies. Treherne says it typically depends on the location and financial situation. Research from Teacher Tapp found that schools in wealthier areas were more likely to ask for contributions from parents.

“In more affluent areas, requested donations might range from £20 to £100 a term. Schools in deprived areas might ask for £5 to £20, but this can still be a significant burden for many families,” says Treherne.

“Some schools have asked for as much as £300 a year to cover a broad range of needs, from basic supplies to support for struggling budgets.”

Although the money is usually used for supplies, such as stationery, paper and art materials, it can also be for school trips, IT upgrades or heating costs.

In one case, a school asked for money to install an alarm system after a series of break-ins, says Treherne.

Parentkind puts the average contribution at £13.44 per month. One in 10 parents gives more than £30 a month, it says.

“Our research suggests 1.5 million families are collectively donating just under £21m a month (£249m a year) to support school funding, purely through regular donations,” it says.

Angi Gibson, headteacher at Hadrian Park Primary School in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, says cuts have left them without enough money. Parents now cover 80% of the cost of school trips.

“While we have seen an increase in donations over the years, this has been more out of necessity than luxury. The reduction in government funding has made parent contributions indispensable, covering a substantial portion of the costs for trips and resources,” she says.

Feeling the pressure

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), says it is important that parents do not feel pressurised into contributing.

He says: “It has become more common in recent years to ask for voluntary contributions. This reflects the very severe budgetary pressures that schools are operating under. The situation is getting worse because costs are outstripping the amount of government funding. This needs to be urgently remedied in the autumn budget.”

But Treherne says that there is often pressure on parents, and that this can lead to inequalities within schools. “[Those] in wealthier areas, where parents can afford to contribute more, are able to provide better resources and opportunities for their students, while those in deprived areas struggle to meet basic needs,” she says.

“This disparity risks widening the educational gap between different socioeconomic groups, undermining efforts to ensure equal educational opportunities for all children.

“Additionally, the psychological impact on parents, who may feel ashamed or stressed when they are unable to contribute, should not be underestimated.”

The Department for Education says there is “no expectation” that parents should contribute to support school costs. “We are working closely with schools to understand their financial pressures,” it says.

The new education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, is “committed to resetting the relationship with the education workforce, working alongside them to break down barriers to opportunity”, it adds.