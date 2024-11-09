How can I pay for my health care without tapping into my home equity?

Many older Americans enjoy a decline in spending once the sun sets on their careers. However, there’s one expense they wish to see sunset in retirement, it’s health care.

Fidelity reports that the average 65-year-old today will spend $165,000 on health care costs, but that estimate does not take into consideration the cost of long-term care.

Genworth puts the average annual cost of a full-time home health aide at $75,504 for 2023, while the average cost of assisted living was $64,200. Nursing homes were even more expensive, with an average price tag of $104,025 for a shared room and $116,800 for a private room.

If you’re a retiree with limited funds and your health is eating up an uncomfortably large chunk of your savings, you may have feelings of despair. And you may be considering tapping your home equity to scrounge more money. However, before you do that, you should know the pros and cons of this approach.

An option available to many seniors

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) says that homeowners aged 65 and over have a median home equity of $250,000. A big part of that stems from a recent boost in home values.

As of 2022, the median retirement account balance among Americans aged 65 to 74 was only $200,000, according to the Federal Reserve. Many older Americans might have more home equity than actual savings.

The safest way to tap into home equity

Since 1990, more than 1.3 million older Americans have taken out a reverse mortgage to tap into their home equity, according to the NCOA. However, reverse mortgages have their drawbacks.

The loans work by becoming payable once a homeowner dies, sells their home or moves. However, there’s a caveat: if you can’t live in your home for more than 12 months due to a medical reason, your loan will be due immediately. If you can't pay it, you lose your home.

A home equity loan or HELOC may be a safer option for tapping into your home equity. But there are drawbacks to consider here, too. With a home equity loan, you will borrow a lump sum of money at a fixed interest rate. The good thing about home equity loans is that your monthly payments are predictable. The bad thing is that if you fall far enough behind, you could risk losing your home as well.

