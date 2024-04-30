‘We pay 86pc more for our energy bills than the rest of London – it’s crazy’

Residents of Quintain Living are currently locked into tariffs of up to 45.5p/kWh and cannot switch due to a lack of regulation - Jamie Lorriman

Half a million households will see their energy bills fall under a government crackdown to help tenants trapped on business tariffs announced on Tuesday.

Residents in buildings with communal heating systems currently pay some of the highest energy costs and cannot switch tariffs due to a lack of regulation.

These rates can be as high as 50p/kWh – which is double regulator Ofgem’s average price of 24.5p/kWh.

However, from next year, communal networks will qualify for residential energy deals and tenants will be able to file complaints to the Energy Ombudsman, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero today said.

It comes six years after the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) first called on the Government to regulate heat networks, after an investigation found that residents were “paying too much” and receiving a “poor-quality service”.

The Telegraph previously revealed how despite a lack of regulation, the Government has pushed to install hundreds more heat networks across Britain. Over the next three years, it has committed £530m of funding to expand the scheme in a net zero push.

Stephen Knight, of non-profit consumer champion Heat Trust, said the “long-standing gap in regulation” has led to “extreme consumer detriment” – particularly during the 2021 energy crisis.

He added: “Lots of heat networks have been built in the past ten to fifteen years, particularly in London. They have created networks which are inefficient and unreliable.”

Cathryn Scott, of Ofgem, said it is currently working on a package of consumer protections in the areas covering vulnerability, billing and pricing – as well as creating a route for tenants to escalate matters to the Ombudsman.

‘It costs £491 a month to heat my small flat’

Quintain Living, a US-owned company, supplies thousands of rental homes in Wembley Park with heat networks.

It advertises average savings of “56pc” on utility bills to prospective tenants housed in its blocks, thanks to every flat boasting an energy performance certificate rating of “B”.

But renters say this is far from their reality, with over 70 households having joined a Facebook group complaining about the developer’s utility management.

Despite downward pressure on energy prices, they are currently locked into tariffs of up to 45.5p/kWh – a whopping 86pc more than fellow Londoners paid in April on average.

One resident, Liam Peters, calculated that he was being billed based on energy usage which was 76pc more than what he used in his previous Croydon flat.

In March, fellow renter Wassim Boutoutaou received a monthly utility statement for his three-bedroom flat totalling £491 – which included a £380 electricity consumption charge.

Mr Boutoutaou, who has worked in the energy sector himself, said: “This consumption is crazy. We may as well be powering Wembley Stadium. We were told these are real meter readings. But two of us were away for weeks at a time that month.”

In March, Wassim Boutoutaou received a utility statement totalling £491 – despite being away for weeks at a time that month - Jamie Lorriman

‘Denied the right to see our smart meter’

Residents living in different blocks told The Telegraph they have been denied access to their smart meters.

Renter Ryn Roberts has stopped using their dishwasher and no longer watches TV, to try and understand where their usage is going.

Roberts’ latest bill shows they were charged £270 for water – including hot water and “wastewater” – between February and March, despite two months of water usage costing the typical London household £140.

Trustpilot reviews accuse Quintain of running a “utility scam”. Rafael Prudencio, who lives in a one-bed apartment with his partner, claims Quintain “constantly gaslights their residents”.

He added: “In reality, there are dozens of complaints on platforms like Trustpilot mentioning their utility bill scam. Many residents have also had their emails ignored, phone calls unanswered, and tickets left open indefinitely until they give up.”

Jim Eaton-Terry, the company’s chief technology officer, admitted to “issues” he and his team have been trying to resolve with the utility service in a letter sent to a resident earlier this month.

Ryn Roberts has stopped using their dishwasher and TV to figure out where their energy usage is going - Jamie Lorriman

Quintain Living currently manages around 3,400 rental properties across Wembley Park. If it builds all 6,000 homes it plans to, the company claims that it will be the single biggest site of rental homes in the entire country.

The 45.5p/kWh the company currently charges residents in some of its buildings via a third-party broker is “extremely high”, according to Heat Trust. The non-profit body said residents should have been able to access the government’s energy bill grants over the past 12 months, and that anything charged over 20p/kWh should relate to “a deficit”.

Quintain said this subsidy was “not available to our residents due to a government decision beyond our control”.

Some Quintain residents have been promised hundreds of pounds in “reconciliation” payments. But despite months of chasing these payments, some still haven’t received any money. Heat Trust said it has seen many similar cases.

A Quintain spokesman said planning consent required the developer to build two district heat networks to supply heat and hot water to the buildings. Both networks, Quintain said, were run by firms registered with the Heat Trust.

The company said its fixed price approach protected residents from the worst impacts of the wholesale price volatility in late 2022.

“We purchase electricity on a per building basis at a price fixed every April. We use submeters to allocate a proportion of the building usage to each apartment.

“All costs are passed on to our residents without any form of markup. Amber [third party broker] manages both our electricity tariff setting and our residential billing across all utilities.

“Heat and hot water charges are set by the energy service companies registered with the Heat Trust. “Neither we nor Amber profit in any way based on the amount of energy our residents use or the tariff applied.”

Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency, said: “Today’s announcement will help deliver fairer prices, compensation and more transparent bills, ensuring more families can enjoy the benefits of heat networks.”

Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, said: “It’s vital that those who rely on a heat network for heat and hot water receive the same level of protection as those on mains gas. And, crucially, those on a heat network must receive the same level of protection irrespective of the size or type of the network they are on - particularly as they can’t opt out or switch to a new tariff.”