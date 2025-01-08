Paul Chan says Hong Kong is 'advantageous' for IPOs in overture to Indonesian companies

Hong Kong can play a strategic role in supporting Indonesia's economic growth and encourages the country's businesses to look to Hong Kong to raise capital and set up treasury centres, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

Companies in Southeast Asia's most populous nation should find Hong Kong's capital market an "attractive and advantageous" place for raising funds, due to its unique geographic position near mainland China and the depth of the city's stock market, Chan said during the "Think Business: Think Hong Kong" symposium in Jakarta, organised by the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC).

"Indonesian companies listed on the Hong Kong exchange will be able to tap into both international and mainland capital," Chan said, adding that the fundraising potential would suit infrastructure projects under the 2045 vision of the nation's president to double per capita GDP. "We encourage your infrastructure projects to seek funding in Hong Kong."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, many enterprises simply diversified industry and supply chains across different countries, particularly in the Global South, said Chan.

Booths with milk tea, waffles and Hong Kong landmarks at the HKTDC's "Think Business Think Hong Kong" symposium at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on January 8, 2025. Photo: Mia Castagnone. alt=Booths with milk tea, waffles and Hong Kong landmarks at the HKTDC's "Think Business Think Hong Kong" symposium at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on January 8, 2025. Photo: Mia Castagnone.>

As this trend continues, Hong Kong can offer effective management and corporate treasury services, logistics professional consultants, as well as extensive international connections, he added.

The full-day symposium was organised to highlight Hong Kong's status as a global hub for business, innovation, logistics and offshore renminbi. Hong Kong is currently the second largest foreign investor in Indonesia, up from fourth in 2018, according to HKTDC. While Indonesia was Hong Kong's sixth largest trading partner among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Business heads travelling with Chan include Asia Financial Holdings chairman and CEO Bernard Chan and Swire Pacific chairman Guy Bradley, as well as more than 40 members from the city's tech sector, including representatives from 21 start-ups.

Story Continues