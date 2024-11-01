GuruFocus.com

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Growth Amid Market ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Revenue: $919 million, a 6% increase in Q3 2024.

  • Net Income: $41 million, a 3% increase in Q3 2024.

  • Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS): $1.80, including $0.06 dilution from convertible notes.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $121 million, a 7% increase.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 13.2%, up 10 basis points.

  • Gross Margin: 23.1%, up 10 basis points.

  • SG&A Expenses: $76 million, a 7% increase.

  • Operating Income: $74 million, a 5% increase.

  • Operating Margin: 8.1%, down 10 basis points.

  • Cash Provided by Operations: $224 million for the first nine months of 2024.

  • Capital Expenditures: Estimated $70 million to $75 million for 2024.

  • Net Leverage: 2.6 times at the end of Q3 2024.

  • Total Net Liquidity: $458 million at the end of Q3 2024.

  • RV Revenue: $396 million, up 1% in Q3 2024.

  • Marine Revenue: $136 million, down 21% in Q3 2024.

  • Powersports Revenue: $87 million, representing 10% of consolidated sales.

  • Housing Revenue: $300 million, up 13% in Q3 2024.

  • Available Liquidity Post-Refinancing: Approximately $755 million.

  • Dividend Payments: $12 million returned to shareholders in Q3 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) reported a 6% increase in topline growth for the third quarter, resulting in approximately $919 million in revenue.

  • The company demonstrated resilience through strategic diversification, M&A activities, and prudent cost management.

  • Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) maintained strong operational performance and resilient margins despite challenging market conditions.

  • The acquisition of RecPro is expected to significantly enhance the company's aftermarket platform and synergies with marine and powersports brands.

  • The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet, including $755 million in pro forma liquidity, following refinancing activities.

Negative Points

  • Marine revenues declined by 21% from the prior year, reflecting challenges in the marine market.

  • The company anticipates reduced production levels in the fourth quarter, which may lead to short-term inefficiencies and operating margin erosion.

  • Powersports revenue is expected to decline 10% to 20% sequentially from the third quarter due to OEMs focusing on reducing dealer inventories.

  • The RV market is experiencing a shift towards smaller, entry-level units, impacting content per unit and potentially affecting revenue.

  • Interest rate sensitivity and recent weather challenges have impacted consumer purchasing patterns, affecting demand recovery.

and

Recommended Stories