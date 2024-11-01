Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Growth Amid Market ...

Cash Provided by Operations: $224 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

The acquisition of RecPro is expected to significantly enhance the company's aftermarket platform and synergies with marine and powersports brands.

Patrick Industries Inc ( NASDAQ:PATK ) reported a 6% increase in topline growth for the third quarter, resulting in approximately $919 million in revenue.

Powersports revenue is expected to decline 10% to 20% sequentially from the third quarter due to OEMs focusing on reducing dealer inventories.

The company anticipates reduced production levels in the fourth quarter, which may lead to short-term inefficiencies and operating margin erosion.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected sequential decline in powersports for the fourth quarter and expectations for RV and Marine markets? A: Andrew Nemeth, CEO, explained that OEMs are maintaining strict inventory discipline across all markets, including RV, Marine, and powersports. They anticipate reduced production levels in Q4 but expect a restock when retail demand inflects.

Q: How does the RecPro acquisition position Patrick Industries in the aftermarket, and what cushion does it provide if market softness continues? A: Andrew Nemeth, CEO, stated that RecPro provides a strong aftermarket platform, allowing for organic growth across existing product categories. Jeff Rodino, President, RV, added that they are actively pursuing opportunities in three areas: consumer-focused brand growth, OEM product introductions, and leveraging RecPro's distribution platform.

Q: What contributed to the 6% revenue growth in the quarter, and how did M&A impact it? A: Andrew Roeder, CFO, noted that acquisitions drove the growth, with M&A contributing 9% year-over-year. Organic growth was up 1%, with pricing down 2% and content share up 3%.

Q: Regarding the RV market, why is there no anticipated restock in the 2025 outlook despite low dealer inventories? A: Andrew Nemeth, CEO, explained that while they expect a need for restock, they are being cautious in their forecasts. They assume current weeks on hand will remain, but they are prepared to adjust if retail demand increases.

Q: Can you elaborate on the decline in marine content per unit and what needs to be done to show growth? A: Andrew Nemeth, CEO, attributed the decline to mix-related factors, as they are more heavily skewed towards higher-engineered product lines. They are optimistic about organic growth through new product innovations and expect content to increase with a shift back to larger units.

