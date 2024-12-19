The past year for Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL) share price slid 48% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 11%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 34% in the last three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Tourism Holdings had to report a 31% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 48% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 11.01.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NZSE:THL Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Tourism Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Tourism Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Tourism Holdings' TSR for the last 1 year was -46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 11% in the last year, Tourism Holdings shareholders lost 46% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tourism Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

