The past three years for Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) investors has not been profitable

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 37%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Western Forest Products made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Western Forest Products saw its revenue shrink by 15% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 22% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

TSX:WEF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2025

Investors in Western Forest Products had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Western Forest Products better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Western Forest Products that you should be aware of before investing here.

