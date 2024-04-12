The past three years for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 60% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Pinterest didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over three years, Pinterest grew revenue at 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 17% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Pinterest is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Pinterest will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Pinterest shareholders are up 20% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. If you would like to research Pinterest in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

