The past three years for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:ECOFIRS) investors has not been profitable

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:ECOFIRS) shareholders, since the share price is down 31% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 20%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

View our latest analysis for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd actually managed to grow EPS by 2.8% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's pretty reasonable to suspect the market was previously to bullish on the stock, and has since moderated expectations. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Revenue is actually up 80% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:ECOFIRS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2025

Take a more thorough look at EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd shareholders gained a total return of 7.2% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.4% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Story Continues