The past year for Pollux Properties (Catalist:5AE) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Pollux Properties Ltd. (Catalist:5AE) share price slid 38% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 3.6%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 28% in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Pollux Properties reported an EPS drop of 70% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 38% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pollux Properties had a tough year, with a total loss of 38%, against a market gain of about 3.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pollux Properties (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

