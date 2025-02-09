The past five years for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) investors has not been profitable

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 78%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Universal Electronics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Universal Electronics saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 12% per year in that period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:UEIC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2025

A Different Perspective

Universal Electronics shareholders gained a total return of 14% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 12% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Universal Electronics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal Electronics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

