The past five years for Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) investors has not been profitable

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 36% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 36%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Hurco Companies

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

In the last half decade Hurco Companies saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:HURC Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2024

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Hurco Companies' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Hurco Companies shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 29%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Hurco Companies shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hurco Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Hurco Companies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story Continues