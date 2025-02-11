Parkland shares post double-digit surge after Simpson Oil court win

Sol de Zuasnabar Brebbia via Getty Images

Shares of Canadian fuel retailer Parkland (PKI.TO) jumped as much as 18 per cent on Tuesday as investors reacted to a ruling by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice overturning voting restrictions on the company’s largest shareholder.

The court win on Monday for Simpson Oil, which owns about 20 per cent of Calgary-based Parkland’s shares, is the latest in a months-long public dispute between the companies.

Toronto-listed Parkland shares climbed 11.87 per cent to $37.48 as at 11:39 a.m. ET.

In August, Cayman Islands-based Simpson announced it had launched a lawsuit against the fuel retailer. It alleges an effort by Parkland to “insulate indefinitely its board of directors and chief executive officer from accountability to Parkland’s shareholders.”

In a news release on Tuesday, Parkland acknowledged the court’s ruling that Simpson is no longer bound by voting and standstill restrictions in a governance agreement signed by the companies in 2019.

The agreement restricted Simpson from voting against the board, or any of its recommendations, provided its ownership in Parkland is above five per cent. It also prohibited Simpson Oil from soliciting or making its own bid for Parkland.

“Both Simpson Oil and Parkland freely entered into the Governance Agreement in 2019 which was designed to protect the interests of Parkland's other shareholders,” Parkland stated in a news release on Monday.

“Parkland has always been open to representation from Simpson Oil on its Board. This decision does not change that.”

More to follow.