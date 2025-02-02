Parking woes that axed N.L. housing part of 'not in my backyard' trend, experts say

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Concerns over a lack of parking that led councillors in St. John's, N.L., to axe a proposal for affordable housing last week are part of a larger trend that is halting much-needed development across the country, experts say.

Whether they're about issues like parking, traffic, sunlight or neighbourhood character, "not in my backyard" — or NIMBY — excuses mask the reality that people don't want change in their communities, said Ray Sullivan, executive director of the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association.

But change is necessary to solve the housing and homelessness problems gripping cities, including Canada's easternmost capital, and people need to accept that, Sullivan said in a recent interview.

"This is a rebalancing that's happening across the country right now," he said. "The idea that your right to live in a neighbourhood that's frozen in time is more important than someone else's rights to have a home? This needs to shift."

On Tuesday, St. John's council voted 7-2 against a 96-unit apartment complex in the Rabbittown area; city staff had recommended the development be accepted.

The plan for the building included 40 "micro" units without parking spaces, aimed at people who don't have cars, said Coun. Maggie Burton, who voted in favour of the project. The smaller "affordable rate" units would rent for lower than the larger apartments with parking.

About 150 nearby residents signed a petition against the building, saying parking had to be included for all the units and listing traffic and congestion among their concerns. The petition convinced several councillors, who cited it before voting against the project.

"We do allow micro units with no parking, but there was a sense that there couldn't possibly be people who would choose to live without a car," Burton said in an interview.

"We have to accept that people can and should choose to live without a personal vehicle, and that we have to invest in alternative transportation modes that aren't just single-use vehicles," she added. "Car-brain has got to go."

She agreed that the objections were examples of NIMBYism. "People don't want any apartments in their neighbourhoods," Burton said.

Scott Hamilton, a city councillor in Cambridge, Ont., said he wished people would consider what new neighbours could bring to their communities.

"When people see a housing proposal, they just see the negative of the built form without understanding the incredible positives that can come from new residents that are excited to build a community because they finally have a roof over their head," he said in an interview.

