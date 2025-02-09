Paris AI summit: Canadian fund Brookfield to invest €20 billion in France

As Paris prepares to host a global artificial intelligence (AI) summit next week, Canadian fund Brookfield is set to invest €20 billion ($21 billion) by 2030 to help build data centres in France, according to a French media report.

Confirming reports in the La Tribune Dimanche newspaper, the announcement comes as Paris prepares to play host to a global summit of political and tech industry leaders on the technology on Monday and Tuesday.

With the world hurrying to stay abreast of the AI race dominated by the United States and China, countries are competing to build the vast buildings housing the swathes of data needed to train AI models up.

According to La Tribune Dimanche, 15 of the 20 million euros are earmarked for erecting new centres, with a "mega-project" in the northern city of Cambrai as its crown jewel.

That deal was inked in on January 31 by French President Emmanuel Macron and Brookfield's CEO Bruce Flatt, the paper reported.

The other five million euros are to be spent on "associated infrastructure", notably the energy generators needed for the data centres, which consume massive amounts of electricity.

Once built, that AI "campus" would be the largest in Europe, but its location is yet to be set out.

(AFP)



