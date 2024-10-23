Parents with young kids feel pressured to spend more than they should on holiday gifts

Parents of young children are feeling pressure to spend more money than they're comfortable with on holiday gifts this season, a new survey reports.

Parents of children under 18 who plan to purchase gifts this holiday season say they'll spend $1,070 on average compared to $860 their peers whose children aren't minors plan to spend, according to a new survey by NerdWallet.

"For a lot of parents, they want to make sure their kids are having a really happy festive season, and so a motivating factor is spending on your young kids just make them so happy," said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet.

Forty-eight percent of those parents with younger children say that guilt is leading them to spend more than they should on gifts, according to the survey.

Here are some other key findings about parents of younger children who plan to buy holiday gifts this year:

12% will prioritize gift buying over paying some of their regular bills this holiday season.

38% say they will go into more debt than usual to buy gifts this year.

15% will purchase some second-hand gifts.

13% will likely need to use some of their emergency savings to pay for gifts.

29% say they’ll purchase gifts for fewer people than they did in years past.

Some shoppers are adding debt to last year's holiday debt

Additionally, in NerdWallet's2024 Holiday Spending Report, (nearly 3 in 10 Americans, or) 28%, OF AMERICANS who used credit cards to pay for holiday gifts last year still haven't paid off their balances. Similarly, nearly 3 out of 10 holiday travelers who put flights and hotel stays on credit cards last year still haven't paid off their balances.

Ten percent of all respondents – not just the parents – also said they'd likely need to use some of their emergency savings to buy holiday gifts and 9% will prioritize gift buying over paying some of their regular bills this holiday season.

That can be dangerous, said Palmer.

"Holiday gifts are generally not considered to be an emergency," she said. "Emergency savings are usually for things like an unexpected bill or if you lose your job."

Consumers who find themselves dipping into their emergency savings or budgets for everyday expenses to pay for holiday bills might want to have a bigger conversation about scaling back on the holidays, Palmer said.

Debt can be a dangerous cycle, said Jamie Young, managing editor of loans, mortgages and credit cards for USA TODAY Blueprint, a personal finance content partner to USA TODAY.

