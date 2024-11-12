Parents face higher nursery fees due to national insurance hike, charity warns

Childcare providers could be forced to increase fees for parents or close as national insurance and minimum wage rises are set to push the sector “to the brink”, a charity has warned.

Parents will face higher costs if the Government fails to take action to help protect the sector from the impact of changes set out in the Budget, according to the Early Years Alliance (EYA).

The main tax rise in the Budget last month was a change to employers’ national insurance (NI) contributions, which is expected to raise more than £25 billion for the Treasury.

A poll – of 1,007 senior staff in nurseries, preschools and childminders in England – found that 95% said their setting was likely to raise fees for non-government funded hours if cost pressures from NI and minimum wage rises were not adequately funded or addressed by the Government.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) said they were likely to introduce or increase charges for optional extras – such as meals, consumables and trips, and around three in five (61%) said they were likely to introduce or increase restrictions on when early entitlement funding can be claimed.

Two in five (40%) said permanent closure of the early years setting was likely, the poll found.

Some parents will be forced to leave the workforce – or they will have to reconsider plans to have another child – if childcare costs rise, according to charity Pregnant Then Screwed (PTS).

The findings come as the Government’s expansion of funded childcare for working parents is being rolled out in England.

Working parents of children older than nine months are now able to access 15 hours of funded childcare, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families in September 2025.

But the EYA survey – carried out online between November 5-10 – found that 52% of staff are likely to reduce the number of early entitlement places on offer at their setting, and 39% are likely to withdraw from some or all early entitlement offers entirely without Government support.

In the Budget, the rate of NI for employers was raised from 13.8% to 15%, and the salary threshold at which employers start to pay the tax was lowered from £9,100 to £5,000 per year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also announced that the national living wage will increase by 6.7% for employees aged 21 or older – from £11.44 an hour to £12.21 – from April.

The charity is calling for the Government to either commit to funding the NI rises in full for early years settings or exempt the sector from the changes entirely as a matter of urgency.

