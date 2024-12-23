Parcels of land: is the Czech Sphinx gazing at Royal Mail’s property assets?

Royal Mail operates hundreds of properties in England and Wales, including this Birmingham mail centre and depot. Photograph: British News and Media/Alamy

The shadow of the Sphinx looms large over a nondescript urban depot in north London. You could fit two football pitches on to the vast King’s Cross site – a rarity in this densely populated part of the capital – yet it makes up just a fraction of a vast freehold estate, the keys to which are about to be handed to the billionaire Daniel Křetínský.

Known as the Czech Sphinx, because of his inscrutable demeanour, Křetínský is poised to complete his conquest of Royal Mail, via a £3.6bn takeover of its parent company, International Distribution Services (IDS).

The government’s blessing for the deal, given last week, will make him the first individual to control Britain’s postal service since it was privatised in 2013. Indeed, he will be one of just a handful to have held sole dominion over it since King Henry VIII, who founded it in 1516.

Křetínský’s own kingdom will comprise approximately 1,800 properties, covering about 300 hectares (741 acres), more than twice the footprint of Hyde Park. The Parcelforce London central depot in King’s Cross will be one of the jewels in his crown.

Royal Mail put the site up for sale last year, as part of a plan to move its operations to a new industrial park in Tottenham. The property was withdrawn from the market in July 2023 amid volatile conditions, but IDS confirmed to the Guardian that it is up for sale again.

Land Registry records show that in July this year, after accepting Křetínský’s offer, IDS transferred the site between two group companies, with newly created IDS Propco 1 paying £90m to Royal Mail Group Ltd.

However, property experts said the value of recent residential and commercial developments in the same area indicate the plot could be worth significantly more, particularly if the new owner can secure planning consent in advance of finding a buyer. The formation of a second company, IDS Propco 2, suggests similar transactions may be afoot.

In April, when IDS’s board was still defending a £3.1bn offer from Křetínský, the company argued that its suitor had underestimated the value of its “extensive” land portfolio.

The value of the company’s freehold properties is pegged at £1.845bn, according to its latest annual report, before factoring in the value that could be unlocked by securing development consent on the most desirable plots.

One person familiar with Royal Mail’s business model believes the opportunity afforded by the freehold estate means Royal Mail may still have been undervalued at the final deal price of £3.6bn.

“Royal Mail has a vast amount of freehold property and he [Křetínský] has an awful lot of debt,” the source said – a reference to the fact that EP Group has taken on about £3bn of loans, helping to finance the takeover.

