At Paramount—as moguls, executives, and 3 CEOs struggled for control—some employees describe a brutal year
Lila MacLellan
By late September, the employees at Paramount Global who survived previous layoffs knew another round was coming, but they didn’t know when.

They got their answer on Sept. 24, when hundreds of workers in New York and California were notified on a Zoom call that they would receive an email if they were among the unlucky staffers who would be losing their jobs—and that the message would arrive in an hour.

There is no perfect way to conduct layoffs, especially in a hybrid workplace. Still, according to former employees who were impacted by job cuts, and spoke to Fortune anonymously for fear of retribution, this 60-minute waiting game felt exceptionally grim. It seemed in line, however, with the atmosphere at the company over the past several months: full of tension, grief, and uncertainty. Or as one employee put it, “Honestly traumatizing, honestly inhumane.”

Paramount Global—home to movie studio Paramount Pictures, CBS, and culture-defining networks like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon—is hardly the only legacy entertainment company shedding employees. Several others have been squeezed lately, as disruption rocks the industry. But in 2024, Paramount let go of some 2,000 workers, more than Warner Bros., Disney, or Netflix combined.

The brutal belt-tightening is a culmination of several years of instability and mismanagement, which began long ago with a family power struggle and was defined in 2024 by on-again, off-again dealmaking, high-level executive outings, and a confusing C-suite structure that saw three leaders appointed co-CEOs. In what employees saw as an ironic and infuriating twist, those “three-e-o’s,” as employees nicknamed the executives, led a restructuring plan that called for reducing redundancies.

The drama at the top of the company—which in July inked an $8 billion deal to merge next year with Skydance Media, run by David Ellison, son of tech billionaire Larry Ellison—created a sense of fear and chaos for thousands of workers who say that Paramount's leaders made choices that seemed to add insult to injury as the year progressed.

“There are incredibly talented people at Paramount, so decisions to streamline are difficult, but they are necessary to transform the company for the streaming age,” Paramount said in a statement to Fortune. “This means operating more efficiently and rightsizing our cost base, while continuing to invest in what Paramount does best—create big, broad hits.”

But the forces at play at Paramount epitomize what happens when a creative enterprise and industry face massive disruption. New technologies emerge and challenge the giants, whose financial positions start to waver. That leads to corporate consolidation and paves the way for hedge funds and private equity firms, looking to extract what they can from the industry’s creative workers and media company’s catalog. The chaotic, messy years that follow are marked by abrupt closures and Machiavellian executive maneuvering. In the end it’s not just the business or industry that gets disrupted, it’s also the lives of the people who work there.

