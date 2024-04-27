Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish to Exit on Monday, Insiders Say | Exclusive

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish is set to exit his role on Monday, TheWrap has learned.

The media conglomerate’s board is meeting this weekend to discuss the matter, two insiders with knowledge of the discussions said. Representatives for Paramount and Bakish declined to comment.

News of Bakish’s departure comes as shares of Paramount have fallen 48% in the past year and 17% year to date. The company’s market capitalizations at $8.34 billion as of Friday’s close.

“People have been concerned about performance of the company for some time,” one insider said.

It also coincides with Paramount’s first quarter earnings call on Monday afternoon.

More to come…

