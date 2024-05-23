Paramount and Charter Reach Multiyear Carriage Agreement, Will Include Paramount+ With Spectrum Subscriptions

Paramount Global and Charter Communications, Inc. announced on Thursday that they will extend their multi-year distribution agreement for Paramount’s linear cable networks, CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming services.

As part of the deal, the ad-supported versions of Paramount’s streaming services Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential, will be included at no additional cost to Charter’s Spectrum TV customers. Internet-only subscribers will also be able to sign up for the two streaming services.

Spectrum subscribers will continue to have access to BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network, as well as premium service Paramount+ with Showtime.

“From the outset, Paramount has embraced Charter’s goal of evolving the video distribution model, and we have appreciated their willingness to collaborate on a solution that benefits our mutual customers and the video industry as a whole,” said Tom Montemagno, EVP of Programming Acquisition for Charter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spectrum continues to transform the cable bundle to become the best destination and value for video customers and we expect to continue to add more enhancements like this in the near future,” added Montemagno.

“We are very pleased to renew and expand our long-standing partnership with Charter to provide continued access to Paramount’s leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports brands,” said Ray Hopkins, President of U.S. Networks Distribution at Paramount.

“This innovative deal celebrates our mutual commitment to deliver flexibility, choice and value for audiences everywhere, and we look forward to bringing even more of our fan-favorite programming to Spectrum customers through our direct-to-consumer streaming services for the first time,” Hopkins continued.

Spectrum customers that have Paramount+ Essential included will be offered the opportunity to upgrade to the ad-free version of Paramount+ with Showtime later this year.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The post Paramount and Charter Reach Multiyear Carriage Agreement, Will Include Paramount+ With Spectrum Subscriptions appeared first on TheWrap.