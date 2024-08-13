Paramount Begins First Round of Layoffs

Paramount began handing out pink slips Tuesday in its first round of planned layoffs that are expected to reduce the company’s U.S. workforce by 15 percent.

The three cost-cutting rounds will focus on “redundant functions and streamlining corporate teams,” according to an internal memo obtained by TheWrap. The layoffs were first announced in June.

Full text of the memo:

Hi Everyone,

In June, we laid out our Strategic Plan to return Paramount to profitable growth, which includes streamlining the organization and cutting costs by $500 million on an annualized basis. As we continue to advance our plan, we announced on our earnings call last week that we will be reducing our US-based workforce by approximately 15%, focusing on redundant functions and streamlining corporate teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This process will take place in three phases, starting today and continuing through the end of the year. We expect 90% of these actions to be complete by the end of September.

We know that having to part ways with teammates whose contributions have been instrumental to our success is incredibly hard. In partnership with our HR leaders, we are committed to providing support to employees transitioning on from Paramount and to our teams who will need to adapt to these changes. During this time, we ask that everyone please be mindful of how this news may affect your colleagues and offer support to those who need it.

The industry continues to evolve, and Paramount is at an inflection point where changes must be made to strengthen our business. And while these actions are often difficult, we are confident in our direction forward. We understand that you may have questions about next steps, and while we may not be able to provide all the answers at this time, we will continue to update you on our progress.

We remain ever grateful for your hard work in delivering results for our audiences and communities.

Best,

George, Chris & Brian

The post Paramount Begins First Round of Layoffs appeared first on TheWrap.