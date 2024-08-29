Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Paos Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0052 = RM465k ÷ (RM147m - RM58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Therefore, Paos Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Household Products industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Paos Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Paos Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Paos Holdings Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 1.6% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Paos Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 40%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Paos Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Paos Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

