Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.4% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM105m ÷ RM913m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

On the face of it, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.9% doesn't go unnoticed by us. Especially when you consider Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's exceptional 30% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (where it is retaining 56% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 52% of its profits over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

