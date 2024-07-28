Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 13th of September. The dividend yield will be 5.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.04 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

