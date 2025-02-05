Pandora fourth-quarter profit meets expectations

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Pandora reported a profit in line with expectations for the key holiday shopping quarter on Wednesday, as the Danish jewellery maker's CEO said he was pleased with how the year ended given a "challenging" economic backdrop.

Operating profit at the world's biggest jewellery company by volume rose to 4.15 billion crowns from a year-earlier 3.67 billion, against a mean forecast of 4.10 billion in an analyst poll provided by Pandora.

Organic growth for the full year was 13%, better than the company's guidance of 11-12%.

(Reporting by Isabelle Yr Carlsson and Helen Reid, editing by Anna Ringstrom)