Panda Eco System Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.002 (vs RM0.003 in 3Q 2023)

Panda Eco System Berhad (KLSE:PANDA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM8.13m (up 49% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: RM1.60m (down 10% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 20% (down from 33% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.002 (down from RM0.003 in 3Q 2023).

KLSE:PANDA Earnings and Revenue History December 1st 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Panda Eco System Berhad shares are down 4.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Panda Eco System Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

