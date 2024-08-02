Pan-United (SGX:P52) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.007

The board of Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.007 per share on the 30th of August. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Pan-United's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Pan-United's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.04 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.023. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.4% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Pan-United has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Pan-United is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Pan-United Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Pan-United is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pan-United that you should be aware of before investing. Is Pan-United not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

